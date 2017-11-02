Gov. Ugwuanyi pledges continued partnership with women lawyers

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the activities and programmes of Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in the state, especially in the areas of promotion and protection of rights of women, children and the indigent.

The governor represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, was speaking when members of FIDA, Enugu State branch, led by its president, Prof. Felicia Anyogu, paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Enugu.

“We have actually resolved to intensify our efforts to protect women and children from all forms of abuse and this had informed the recent enactment of the Enugu Child Rights Law, the Constitution of the State Committee on Adoption and Fostering,” the governor said.

He added that the establishment of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre Enugu (Tarmar SARC) as well as the reinforcement of the state’s Ministry of Gender Affairs and other relevant state institutions among others, are consistent with those goals.

The leader of the team, Prof Felicia Anyogu, informed the governor that they were at the Government House to inform him of the two-day FIDA Week that holds from November 7 – 8 and to invite him to the event.

Governor Ugwuanyi had in a related development, reiterated his administration’s resolve to meet its commitment to the Enugu State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The governor who also spoke through the deputy governor when the Board led by the chairman, Rev. Fr. John Nwafor, visited the Government House said:

“We will as a government continue to meet our obligations to the Christian Pilgrims Board to ensure greater efficiency in the handling of the affairs of Christian pilgrims in the state.”

The Very Rev. Fr. Nwafor expressed gratitude for the appointment, adding that the board members are determined to take the board to higher heights by ensuring an increase in the number of pilgrims from Enugu State. ACF

According to him, the board also intends to explore other means of funding its activities of the board so it doesn’t entirely depend on the government lean resources.