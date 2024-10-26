The Presidency, on Saturday, accused The Guardian Newspaper for inciting calls for a military coup in its lead story of Friday, October 25, 2024.

The Guardian is a leading national newspaper in Nigeria and the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga made the statement in response to a publication by the newspaper titled, “Calls for military intervention: misery, harsh policies driving Nigerians to desperate choices.”

Bayo Onanuga said the inflammatory headline and content deviated from responsible reporting, adding that the newspaper’s agenda was unmistakable from the cover illustration to the article.

According to him in attempting to create a balanced veneer, the author condemnd military rule while fanning the flames of military intervention.

“This is evident in the introduction to the article where the newspaper wrote: “Nigerians were exhilarated with the return of democracy in 1999, but 25 years on, the buccaneering nature of politicians, their penchant for poor service delivery, morbid hatred for probity, accountability, and credible/transparent elections, among others, are forcing some flustered citizens to make extreme choices, including calling for military intervention in governance. .. Deep despondency permeates every facet of the polity consequent upon soaring cost of living”, the statement added.

Onanuga stated that Nigerians must question how The Guardian could present an argument for military intervention while superficially denouncing it unless it harbourd a deliberate agenda.

“This latest editorial reflects a troubling trend in which the publication has persistently propagated inflammatory and negative narratives, stepping dangerously close to undermining the very fabric of responsible journalism.

“This narrative neglects the hard-fought battle that birthed democracy and serves only to undermine the hard-won freedoms that Nigerians now enjoy”, Onanuga stated.

Highlighting, the administration’s achievements, the special adviser explained that President Tinubu had consistently called for understanding and patience amid our nation’s challenges.

“This plea is not a sign of weakness but an affirmation of his dedication to a brighter future for Nigeria”, he concluded.