Presidency meets Sanusi, other Fulani leaders over farmers, herdsmen’ clashes

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with some Northern leaders as part of Federal Government’s efforts aimed at ending the incessant farmers-cattle rearers’ clashes in parts of the country.

Among those who attended the meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja were the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Musdafa; and elder statesman Alhaji Ahmed Joda, among other leaders of the Fulani communities.

Those who attended the meeting did not speak with State House correspondents.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, however in a statement described the meeting as the first in a series of national consultations with all relevant groups designed to find a lasting solution to the farmers-herders conflict in parts of the country.

Akande said having met with leaders of the Fulani communities, Osinbajo would focus on other interest groups in subsequent meetings.

He disclosed that at the meeting, previous reports on the conflict were presented by the delegation and causes of the conflict were analysed.

He said the meeting condemned the killing of children and women and highlighted the need for law enforcement and other government agencies to perform their constitutional roles.