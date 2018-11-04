Primaries: Gov. Dickson reinstates defeated appointees, civil servants

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson saturday reinstated all political appointees and civil servants who resigned their positions to contest state and federal legislative positions during the just concluded primaries on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on the Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, noting that the governor gave the directive during a meeting with all aspirants of the PDP in Yenagoa.

As quoted in the statement, Dickson directed the payment of the salaries and other allowances the aspirants lost during the period to them as one of the measures to ensure peace in the ranks of the party.

Dickson, however, insisted that the civil servants who were reinstated would commence receiving salaries from the date of resumption in line with the civil service reforms introduced by his administration.

He added that he was happy with the decision of all the aspirants who lost in the PDP primaries to remain in the party without going to court.

He said, “You did not go to other parties not because you could not. I know that the candidates from the other parties cannot match you but have stayed back. In fact, you are the most loyal members of this party that I know. Loyalty must be tested and proven.

“I appreciate sincerely, your sacrifices and loyalty. No human event can be perfect, if you are steadfast and you stay in a party, what comes around goes around. There is nobody here that has not held party ticket or government appointment before. So your attitude is commendable.

“All of you who were holding appointive positions in the government who did not make it are returned to their positions. I hereby direct the Chief of Staff to direct the treasury to pay them the months they lost. They should be fully restored to the pre-election period.

“Also, a few of you resigned from the civil service. Because it has not taken long, I will approve your return back to the service. In line with the reforms, your salaries would start from the date of your return. You are paid only for the date you worked,” the governor said.

He also requested the Chairman of Bayelsa PDP, Mr. Moses Cleopas to involve all the aspirants who lost primaries in the electoral campaigns.