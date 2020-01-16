Prince Harry back on public engagement after royal crisis

Prince Harry is carrying out his first public engagement since announcing last week he and wife Meghan will be stepping back as senior royals, sparking a royal crisis.

The Duke of Sussex has been at Buckingham Palace where he was involved in drawing teams for the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

He said: “I see sport actually changing lives, but it’s saving lives as well, so I think for me and … everybody in this room, whether it’s rugby league, or sports in general … it needs to be in everybody’s life if possible.”

He also earlier spoke to children from a local school who were playing rugby in the palace gardens and gave them a thumbs-up.

The prince jokingly told the youngsters to “look after the grass… otherwise I’ll get in trouble”.

Harry was also introduced to two ambassadors for the global tournament – James Simpson, England and Leeds Rhinos wheelchair rugby league star, and Jodie Cunningham, a rugby league player in the Women’s Super League for St Helens. – Sky News.