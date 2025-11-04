The crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Monday as a faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) loyal to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike took over the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Tension began as early as 9 a.m. when the factional national chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, addressed supporters at the FCT PDP office in Wuse Zone 4 before proceeding to the party’s national headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Zone 5, to “resume office” as acting national chairman.

At the secretariat, Abdulrahman and his supporters, accompanied by bouncers and some security operatives, forced their way into the premises and headed straight to the chairman’s office.

He told journalists that he had formally assumed office as acting national chairman.

Before his arrival, political thugs loyal to the Damagum-led NWC had gathered at the secretariat, chanting war songs. Security operatives eventually dispersed the rowdy crowd to prevent a clash between the rival factions.

Inside the building, National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu escorted Abdulrahman around before he settled into the chairman’s office.

Addressing journalists and supporters, Abdulrahman declared his acceptance of the position of acting national chairman, promising to “reposition the PDP and return it to its true owners.”

Reading from a prepared speech titled A New Dawn, he said: “We are all aware of the pitiable state of our glorious party because of the actions and inactions of our leaders and members. From being the ruling party for 16 uninterrupted years to an opposition for over a decade, the PDP has been humbled by the unexplainable defections of governors, legislators and council chairmen.”

He added: “My job as acting national chairman is to heal the party’s wounds, end factionalisation, and reposition the PDP to become law-abiding once again.”

Abdulrahman said the NWC would soon announce plans for an all-inclusive national convention after completing outstanding congresses at the zonal, state, local government, and ward levels.

“I want to hand over this beloved party to its true owners—the Nigerian people. A new dawn has come, bringing the renaissance of the PDP,” he said. “But I cannot do it alone. I need your support, prayers, and genuine commitment to lift our party. Consultations are already ongoing, and in due course, we will convene our NEC meeting.”

Speaking further, he said: “The electorate are looking up to the PDP because it remains the only party that truly gives them hope. Under my leadership, we will return the party to the people. From the ward to the national level, we must operate in line with the constitution and ensure inclusivity.”

He urged party leaders to unite, adding: “This is not the time to trade blame. I will work selflessly and without personal interest. The PDP does not belong to me, it belongs to the people, and we will reposition it swiftly.”

Meanwhile, National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Abdulrahman Mohammed as the acting national chairman, citing the NWC’s November 1 meeting.

Barely an hour after Abdulrahman’s press briefing, heavily armed security operatives, including the police and mobile policemen, arrived at Wadata Plaza and ordered everyone to vacate the premises.

Journalists and staff members were told to remove their vehicles from the compound as officers sealed off the building.

The latest showdown followed last Friday’s ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which restrained the PDP from holding its planned national convention in Ibadan pending compliance with the party’s constitution.

Justice James Omotosho ruled that the convention must be suspended until the party aligns its preparations with its constitution, the 1999 Constitution, and the Electoral Act.

The suit was filed by three PDP officials—Austin Nwachukwu (Imo State Chairman), Amah Abraham Nnanna (Abia State Chairman), and Turnah Alabah George (South-South Zonal Secretary)—who argued that the party violated both the Electoral Act and its internal rules.

Justice Omotosho held that the PDP failed to conduct valid congresses in 14 states before issuing notice for the convention, thereby breaching constitutional and INEC requirements.

Following the judgment, acting national chairman Umar Damagum convened an emergency NWC meeting on Saturday and announced the one-month suspension of four members loyal to Wike—National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), Deputy Legal Adviser Okechukwu Osuoha, and National Organising Secretary Umar Bature.

National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said their actions amounted to “gross indiscipline” and announced that Deputy National Secretary Setonji Koshoedo would act as national secretary pending further disciplinary action.

In response, the suspended members, led by Anyanwu, met and announced the suspension of Damagum and five other national officers, accusing them of incompetence and mismanagement of party funds.

Anyanwu said the faction appointed Mohammed Abdulrahman as acting national chairman, insisting the move was necessary “to save the party from collapse.”

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, in a Channels Television interview accused Damagum of corruption and alleged that the PDP “cannot get it right under his leadership.”

Efforts to get Damagum’s reaction to this allegation and to the take-over of the secretariat were not successful as calls to him and the party officials loyal to him were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

In the interview, Wike said: “Under President Muhammadu Buhari, everything was done to kill the PDP, but I stood firm. Leadership is key. The man people claimed was working for the APC to destroy the PDP is still in the PDP, while others have defected.”

Wike accused Damagum of defying party agreements and failing to uphold integrity.