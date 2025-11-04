A Nigerian student, Chiemka Okoronta, who was labelled a “dangerous sexual predator” has been jailed for ten years in the United Kingdom (UK).

Okoronta was convicted of raping a stranded teenage bus passenger in West Yorkshire, UK.

The 29-year-old postgraduate student was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court for the attack on March 25, which occurred after the night bus service they were both on was unexpectedly terminated in Morley, Leeds.

The court heard that the 17-year-old victim’s phone had died, and Okoronta offered to share a taxi to their mutual destination of Bradford.

Instead, according to Prosecutor Graham O’Sullivan, the vehicle arrived at the defendant’s flat, where the teenager was persuaded to go inside and then locked inside a toilet.

After the attack, the girl approached a bystander outside and used their phone to call the police.

The Bradford Crown Court then sentenced Okoronta to ten years in prison, a three-year extended licence, and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

The court also heard that after serving his sentence, he will most likely be deported to Nigeria.

Judge Sophie McKone told Okoronta, “I am satisfied that when you asked if she wanted to share your taxi to Bradford, you formulated a plan that would get her back to your flat where you could rape her.

“You concocted a reason for her to come into your flat.”

She added, “You are, I am clear, a dangerous sexual predator.”

An extract from the victim’s personal impact statement, which was read in court, said: “This incident has turned my life upside down. I have flashbacks of what happened to me, and I have nightmares.

“One minute I feel fine, and the next minute it all comes back, I get upset and then frustrated and angered by what’s happened.

“I would miss arrangements to meet friends. I usually stay in my room and avoid talking to people. I still don’t like leaving my room at all.

“When I was told he was found guilty, I felt a sense of relief knowing that this person wouldn’t be able to do the same thing he did with me to anyone else.”

Det Con Sue Sutcliffe, of West Yorkshire Police, said, “Okoronta took advantage of his victim and lured her to his home, forcing her to engage in sexual activity.

“I would like to commend the victim in this case for her immense bravery in coming forward straight away to report this horrific crime. Her swift actions meant a fast-paced investigation.

“She said she felt a sense of relief when she found out Okoronta was convicted. I hope today’s sentence can give her some comfort in knowing he won’t be able to hurt anyone else.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to please report it to us so we can take action.

“We have specialist officers to support you throughout the process and bring perpetrators to justice.”