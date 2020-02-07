Production of vaccines for Lassa fever progressing well –FG

Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said progress was being made in the production of vaccines for Lassa Fever, which he said has spread to 27 states.

He also said primary health care centers have been standardised to provide 24 hours full service.

He made the disclosure when he declared open a two-day meeting with Commissioners of Health from the 36 states of the federation, organised by the Health Department of the Nigeria Governors Forum

(NGF) in Abuja yesterday.

The aim of the meeting is to onboard all Commissioners of Health on the Seattle Declaration and strategise on its operationalisation; as well as enlighten them on other health priorities of the governors form.

It is also to update the commissioners on priority of national health agenda and their roles in translating them at subnational level.

It is also to promote experience sharing and learning amongst the commissioners, develop roadmap for strengthening the health commissioners forum for better healthcare delivery at subnational level.

Ehanire regretted that Nigeria has not reached the level of providing the quality of health required to meet its population. He urged commissioners for health to make their governors understand that secondary level of healthcare is as important as the primary one also.

Director General of NGF, Asishana Okauru acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government to revitalise primary healthcare in Nigeria, adding that primary healthcare remains the pillar of the healthcare system.