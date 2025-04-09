…Barca destroy Dortmund 4-0

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored one of the great Champions League goals as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Morgan Rogers had given Villa a 35th-minute lead at the Parc des Princes to silence the home fans, but PSG were quickly back level through a fine strike by Desire Doue.

Kvaratskhelia then took centre stage with a stunning strike on 49 minutes, before Nuno Mendes added a crucial third in stoppage time, giving PSG a significant two-goal cushion to take into the return in Birmingham next Tuesday.

Having eliminated Liverpool in the last 16, Luis Enrique’s team are now in a very strong position to go on and reach the semi-finals for the second season running.

Villa, who had Prince William in the Paris crowd backing them along with his son George, will need to produce a memorable fightback at home if they are to make the last four of Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since they lifted the trophy in 1982.

However, they can perhaps take inspiration from what happened the last time their coach Unai Emery faced Luis Enrique in the Champions League.

Back in 2017, Emery’s PSG thumped Barcelona 4-0 at home in the first leg of a last-16 tie, only to collapse at the Camp Nou and lose 6-1 to Luis Enrique’s Catalans.

The latter, now hoping to lead PSG to their first Champions League crown, was without suspended skipper Marquinhos here and also left Bradley Barcola on the bench for the first time in this European campaign.

That meant Doue and Kvaratskhelia completed the home attack along with 32-goal leading scorer Ousmane Dembele.

Villa came into this game on a run of seven straight wins in all competitions, as Marco Asensio, on loan from PSG, was named as a substitute against his parent club.

The visitors were happy to defend in numbers and the first half took place almost exclusively in their half, with Dembele setting the tone from a sizzling early strike which was tipped over by Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentinian goalkeeper, a hero for his country in the 2022 World Cup final against France, was loudly jeered throughout by the home fans and had a busy night.

However, Villa snatched the lead against the run of play in the 35th minute.

Captain John McGinn robbed Mendes just inside the Villa half and picked out Marcus Rashford on the left. He then slipped in Youri Tielemans whose ball across the face of goal left Rogers with an easy finish for his 14th goal this season.

PSG hit back quickly though, with Martinez nearly spilling a Doue shot over the line before the equaliser came from the corner which followed.

The hosts worked the ball from right to left to Doue, who stepped towards the penalty area before curling a fine strike beyond Martinez into the far corner.

It was the latest moment of magic from the 19-year-old, who recently won his first cap for France, but his strike was eclipsed by that of Kvaratskhelia as the Georgian put PSG ahead four minutes after half-time.

Emery had replaced Matty Cash at half-time with the right-back having been booked for a foul on Kvaratskhelia.

Axel Disasi came on but had no answer as Kvaratskhelia was released on the left by Fabian Ruiz and advanced into the box.

The former Napoli winger mesmerised Disasi as he rolled his studs over the ball before smashing a shot past Martinez, in off the near post.

Villa sent on a raft of substitutes including Asensio as they tried to find a way back into the game, while Achraf Hakimi had an effort disallowed for the hosts.

Dembele then released Mendes to make it 3-1 in stoppage time and leave PSG with one foot in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski hit a brace to help a devastating Barcelona rout Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in a one-sided Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Hansi Flick’s Barca are a step away from reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2019 and extended their unbeaten run to 23 matches.

The five-time winners took the lead against last year’s runners-up through red-hot winger Raphinha before Lewandowski reached 40 goals for the season with his double.

Teenager Lamine Yamal was an unstoppable force throughout and deftly prodded home Barcelona’s fourth as Dortmund collapsed.

Barca, who last lifted the trophy in 2015 are aiming to seal a final four clash against Inter Milan or Bayern Munich when they visit Germany next Tuesday.

“I think we played very well but we have one more game to go… we always want to play our football and we want to play it there and we will win,” Lewandowski told Movistar.

“If you have 4-0 in the first half (of the tie), in the second half in Dortmund you have to play the same or better.

“In the end it’s the Champions League, and we always want to play at our level.”

Flick selected his typical side, with only one decision to make — he opted for Fermin Lopez over Gavi in attacking midfield to support the dynamic forward trio.

La Liga leaders Barcelona seized control from the start, with Gregor Kobel saving well from Yamal and Lewandowski.

Spain starlet Yamal, 17, fired across the face of goal and then over as he ran riot, Dortmund unable to slow him down.

Barcelona took the lead after Karim Adeyemi needlessly gave away a free-kick in a dangerous area, pulling Jules Kounde back by his dreadlocks while trying to burst forward on the counter.

Lopez whipped it to the back post, with Inigo Martinez nodding the ball towards Pau Cubarsi, who turned it towards goal.

The young defender’s effort beat Kobel and was heading over the line before the tournament’s top scorer Raphinha slid in to make sure, claiming his 12th goal.

The Brazilian winger faced a nervous wait while VAR worked to confirm his 25th-minute strike was onside.

Yamal and Raphinha zipped forward in search of a second but could not get the final ball right, before Serhou Guirassy spurned a huge chance for the visitors to level.

With Dortmund’s first slick attacking move of the game, the forward, who has 10 goals in the competition, was played in but snatched badly at a bouncing ball with just Wojciech Szczesny to beat.

Unsurprisingly Niko Kovac’s Dortmund came to regret Guirassy’s misses, with Lewandowski netting his 10th of the tournament early in the second half.

Yamal clipped a cross to Raphinha, who looped a header over to Lewandowski at the far post to nod home from virtually under the crossbar three minutes after the interval.

Lopez struck the post and lashed inches over as Barcelona searched for a third to kill the tie off.

It arrived after 66 minutes, with Lopez teeing up Lewandowski to drill home at the near post.

This was the former Dortmund striker’s 29th goal in 28 matches against his old club, and his 99th in a Barcelona shirt since joining in 2022.

“I am very happy, 99 goals for the club,” added Lewandowski.

“In my head I always have not just winning, but helping the team with my qualities, goals.

“I think strikers always have to think about goals.”

Yamal, who had toyed with Dortmund’s defence all night, deservedly got on the scoresheet as the visitors left themselves wide open and Raphinha sent the youngster through on goal.

The only worry for Barca was Yamal asking to be replaced in the final stages, although he was smiling as he was afforded an ovation.

Flick’s side are aiming for a potential quadruple this season and on this evidence, they will take some stopping. – Agency report.