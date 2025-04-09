On Wednesday, before Trump said he would suspend the higher tariffs on goods from countries other than China, the US government saw interest rates on its debt spike to 4.5% – the highest level since February.

Hours later, when the change was announced, US shares rocketed with the S&P 500 soaring 7% in afternoon trading. It later closed the day’s trading up 9.5%, while the Dow Jones surged by 7.8%.

Announcing the latest iteration of his plan on Truth Social, Trump said he was authorising a 90-day pause on tariffs for the countries that had not retaliated against his levies.

The additional tariff on Beijing, he said, would be effective immediately. “At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” he wrote.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisted the change of policy was not influenced by the global falls, but senior Democrat Chuck Schumer said the decision showed Trump was “reeling and retreating”.

Speaking outside the White House, Trump later said the amendments to his tariffs policy “had to be done” because people were “getting yippy”.

“I did a 90-day pause for the people that didn’t retaliate because I told them ‘if you retaliate, we’re going to double it’ – and that’s what I did with China,” he said, adding that he thinks “it’s all going to work out amazing”.

In the UK, which was not affected by the changes as it was already on the list of countries receiving the baseline 10% tariff, a No 10 spokeswoman said a “trade war is in nobody’s interests”.

A source also said the developments in Washington showed “cool and calm can pay off”.

The ongoing stand-off between China and the US – the world’s two biggest economies – began when Trump announced new tariffs last week.