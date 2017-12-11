Putin orders withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian forces to begin withdrawing from Syria during a surprise visit to the Arab country, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Putin visited Russia’s Hmeymim air base in the Latakia province on Monday and also held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“I order the defense minister and the chief of general staff to start withdrawing the Russian group of troops to their permanent bases,” RIA quoted him as saying.

“I have taken a decision: a significant part of the Russian troop contingent located in Syria is returning home to Russia,” Putin added.