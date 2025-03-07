The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), on Friday, expressed disappointment and concern regarding the recent decision by the governors of Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, and Kebbi to close schools during the holy month of Ramadan.

This decision, the party said, would disrupt the educational programme of children and undermine their right to quality education.

In a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, PRP stressed that it is “pertinent to note that these governors, some of whom hold advanced degrees—Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina with a PhD in Agriculture and Rural Sociology, Nasir Idris of Kebbi with a PhD in Education, and others—have opted to prioritize political expediency over common sense and the educational needs of their constituents.

“How can a state led by such a learned individual decide that the best way to move forward is to lock the doors of learning during a time of fasting? This contradiction raises significant concerns about their commitment to progress and quality education.

“Historically, during their own time in secondary school, these leaders experienced uninterrupted learning during Ramadan. Given this precedent, the current administrations’ decisions appear inconsistent and misguided. Currently, states like Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, and Kebbi face alarming rates of out-of-school children, averaging around 44%, significantly higher than the national average.

“Closing schools during Ramadan only deepens this crisis and threatens the educational advancement of millions of students. Such extended closures will disrupt academic schedules and further compromise the futures of our children, given that these states already ranked poorly in the recent WAEC examinations and continue to lead in the number of school dropouts in Nigeria” the party added.

Continuing, PRP stated that “the significance of Ramadan is well understood; however, education and spirituality can coexist. Many Islamic nations, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, manage to balance educational needs with religious observance during this holy month by adapting school schedules rather than closing them entirely. If these nations can maintain this equilibrium, surely Nigeria’s Northern States can strive for similar solutions instead of implementing extended closures that undermine our children’s learning.

“Thus, we urge the governors of Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, and Kebbi to prioritize the education of our children above political considerations. They must engage constructively with parents, educators, and civil society organizations to reassess their decision and explore options that accommodate the needs of Muslim students while ensuring that education continues. The PRP believes that the welfare of our children and the integrity of our educational systems should remain paramount.

“PRP calls for the immediate reversal of this decision and a collaborative effort to craft policies that promote educational access without compromising spiritual observance. It is time for the governors to stop playing politics with the futures of our children and instead commit to creating pathways for success through uninterrupted education”, PRP buttressed.