United States and Ukrainian officials have indicated they will meet in Saudi Arabia next week to discuss a peace framework for ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

This follows Washington suspending military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv this week, days after US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed at the White House.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed he will meet Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia next week to carve out a framework for a peace agreement.

“We are now in discussions to coordinate a meeting with the Ukrainians in Riyadh or even potentially Jeddah. So the city is moving around a little bit, but it will be Saudi Arabia,” Witkoff told reporters outside the White House on Thursday.

“I think the idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well.”

Zelenskyy also said he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday with a cadre of officials and plans to hold talks with US officials.

“I am scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince. After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with American partners,” Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday. “Ukraine is most interested in peace.”