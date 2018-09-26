Remmy Nweke to lead discussions on ‘Trends in Online Regulation in Africa’

The Lead Strategist at DigitalSENSE Africa Media group, Mr. Remmy Nweke, will be leading discussion on Trends in Online Regulation in Africa at the 2018 Forum on Internet Freedom in Africa (FIFAfrica2018).

Other speakers at the Fifth edition session of FIFAfrica to be moderated by Nweke includes Sakah Bernard Nsaidzedze of Pan African University in Cameroun, Legal practitioner and media practitioner, Mr. Zakaria Tanko Musah of Ghana Institute of Journalism, an independent analyst, Nanjala Nyabola, Sylvia Musalagani of Hivos Eastern Africa and Sellina Nkowani from Malawi.

FIFAfrica, which holds in Accra, Ghana is hosted by the Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) in partnership with the Media Foundation West Africa (MFWA) between Wednesday, September 26 and Friday, September 28, 2018 at La Palm Beach Hotel.

Confirming this, the Research and Communications Officer at CIPESA, Juliet Nanfuka, said, since inception, FIFAfrica has also served as a platform to mark the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

She also said in a letter to Nweke, that “we look forward to your panel and the insights that will come out of it.”

Further, the session would examine the series of laws in in Africa which have in recent time proposed or passed laws and regulations that undermine public confidence in the use of online platforms and could lead to increased self-censorship by media, civil society groups and individual citizens, as well as to their withdrawal from online discourse.

Recall that Remmy shepherds a team of professional communicators and public relations specialists as Lead Strategist/Group Executive Editor, to deliver on projects including coordinating the activities of all the titles under the group; DigitalSENSE Business News, ITREALMS and NaijaAgroNet.

His team birthed the DigitalSENSE Africa forum (NDSF) on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D); offering education to Nigerians on ICT4D since 2009.

In 2011, his team introduced the Nigeria IPv6 Roundtable to offer education and enlightenment on Internet Protocol version Six (IPv6) evolutions for the benefits of Nigerian stakeholders.

A graduate of University of Malta with MA in Contemporary Diplomacy, Remmy is well-traveled tech-mediapreneur, with expertise traversing media relations, corporate branding and new media technologies.

He is the author of ‘A Decade of ICT Reportage in Nigeria’ and the Vice President of African Civil Society on Information Society (ACSIS).

He currently represents the Non-Profit Organizations Constituency (NPOC) of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) at Non-Commercial Stakeholders Group (NCSG) among others.