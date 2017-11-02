Reps invite AGF, HoS for Maina saga probe

The House of Representatives confirmed on Wednesday that it was set to begin investigations into the circumstances surrounding the reinstatement of the former Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Chairman of an ad hoc committee set up by the legislators, Mr. Aliyu Madaki, said that the first sitting of the committee would be devoted to drawing up a work plan.

The House had resolved on Tuesday last week to probe the Maina scam following a motion moved by the Chairman, Committee on Interior, Mr. Jagaba Adams-Jagaba.

The Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, named some lawmakers to serve on the Madaki panel.

Other members of the panel are Abubakar Danburam-Nuhu, Jagaba Adams-Jagaba, Ayo Omidiran, Solomon Adeolu, Kingsley Chinda, Yunusa Abubakar, Timothy Golu, Kehinde Odeneye and Sergius Ose-Ogun.

Asked to give an update on the probe, Madaki said, “We are doing pre-sitting meetings before we invite them.”

Findings by The PUNCH on Wednesday indicated that top on the list of persons to be invited by the panel was the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

Also to be invited is the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, Maina and other persons involved in the matter.

In its resolution to probe the case, the House had also directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to immediately arrest and prosecute Maina to “serve as a deterrent to others who might have corrupt tendencies.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had a day before the resolution, ordered the sack of Maina after the news of his resumption of duty as a director in the Ministry of Interior, reportedly embarrassed the Federal Government.

The House specifically resolved to investigate the “disappearance, reappearance and subsequent reinstatement/promotion” of Maina after the EFCC had initially been on his trail.

The House motion read partly, “The House recalls that Maina fled this country to the United Arab Emirates in 2013 to avoid arrest and prosecution.

“The House also recalls that he was formerly sacked from his position as an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Interior in 2013 by the administration of (former President) Goodluck Jonathan.

“The House is concerned that Maina came back from self-imposed exile and was posted to his former ministry of interior and given double promotion from Assistant Director to Acting Director.

“The House is aware that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his sacking from the Federal Civil Service with immediate effect.”