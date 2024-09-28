The House of Representatives has summoned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Nigerian Correctional Service Comptroller General, Bobrisky, VeryDarkMan, and all officers involved in the prosecution of Bobrisky.

This was contained in a letter written by the Lead Chairman of the joint committee, Jon Ginger Onwusibe to parties on Friday over the disturbing allegation of corruption against the EFCC, the Nigeria Correctional Services.

Others invited are ACG Ben Rabbi Freedman the Controller of Corrections Lagos Command as of then, Ja’afaru Ahmed Secretary Board, Micheal Anugwa DCC in charge of medium Security, Sikiru Adekunle DCC in charge of Maximum Security, Bobrisky and VeryDarkman.

In April, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Bobrisky on six counts of money laundering and Naira mutilation.

During his trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Abimbola Awogboro dismissed the money laundering charges (counts five and six) but sentenced the social media personality to six months in prison for Naira abuse.

However, a little over a month after his release, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, posted a leaked audio recording on Instagram, in which Bobrisky narrated the events that transpired during his prison term.

In the audio, Bobrisky can be heard discussing with a friend how EFCC officials allegedly extorted N15 million from him to drop the money laundering charges.

VeryDarkMan explained that he released the audio after Bobrisky refused to repay N4 million borrowed from one of the people he approached to raise the N15 million.

On Tuesday night, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, in a statement obtained by this newspaper, ordered an immediate investigation into the bribery allegations.

Mr. Olukoyede also called for Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan to report to the EFCC’s Lagos office to assist in the inquiry.

In additithe Minister of Interior has launched a separate investigation into Bobrisky’s claim that he bribed prison officials to avoid being jailed during his sentence.