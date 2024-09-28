Ahead of the resumption of Emirates Airlines’ flight operations to Nigeria next Tuesday, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has negotiated an agreement on reciprocal rights to ensure that Nigerian airlines commence direct flight operations to the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

A statement by Mr Tunde Moshood, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to Keyamo, said the minister, who led a delegation to UAE to finalise negotiations on the resumption of Emirates, stated that the meeting set the foundation for a new Bilateral Air Service Agreement, BASA, between both nations.

Moshood said this would enhance collaboration between the two countries and establish guidelines for both countries.

The statement reads: “The Honourable Minister, accompanied by his technical team, engaged in constructive discussions with UAE aviation authorities, to ensure smooth reintroduction of Emirates Airlines into the Nigerian airspace next week Tuesday. The new BASA, which was a focal point of the talks, is designed to enhance collaboration between the two countries and establish guidelines for their evolving relationship in the aviation

“Crucially, the negotiations also yielded a significant agreement on reciprocal rights, ensuring that Nigerian airlines will soon have the opportunity to commence direct flight operations to the UAE. This marks a historic development for Nigeria’s aviation industry, expanding international connectivity and offering more options to travelers between the two nations.

“Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Festus Keyamo stated: “Today’s discussions reaffirm our commitment to fostering a balanced and forward-looking partnership with the UAE. We are pleased to have secured reciprocal operational rights for Nigerian airlines, which will not only deepen our bilateral ties but also strengthen the global competitiveness of Nigeria’s aviation industry. As Emirates returns to Nigeria, we look forward to a thriving and mutually beneficial air service relationship.

“This development follows weeks of diplomatic and technical consultations aimed at restoring direct air travel between Nigeria and the UAE, further signaling the Federal Government’s dedication to ensuring the best possible outcomes for both Nigerian and international travelers. The resumed flight operations by Emirates and the new BASA will play a pivotal role in promoting tourism, business, and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and the UAE, as well as fostering economic growth.”