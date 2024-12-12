The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed for second reading a Bill seeking to amend the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. The proposed amendment aims to introduce mandatory counselling and training for individuals convicted of corruption-related crimes.

Sponsored by Hon. Kayode Akiolu, representing Lagos Island II Federal Constituency, Lagos State, the bill seeks to expand Section 67 of the Principal Act with three additional provisions.

The amendment mandates that magistrates and judges not only sentence convicts to imprisonment and/or fines but also require them to undergo a mandatory period of counselling and training.

Leading the debate, Hon. Akiolu explained that the proposed counselling and training would be developed and administered by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria. The program, designed to run for a minimum of four weeks, aims to address the psychological factors contributing to corrupt behavior.

Akiolu stated: “The compulsory anti-corruption counselling and training acknowledges the connection between mental disposition and the primitive accumulation of wealth. This is akin to what psychologists call kleptomania—an impulse control disorder that creates an irresistible urge to steal. The training will help reform convicts, potentially turning them into anti-corruption campaigners.”

He emphasized that this initiative aligns with the reformative goals of the criminal justice system, which aims to rehabilitate offenders rather than solely punish them.

The bill also proposes that convicts may be required to bear the cost of their counselling and training programs, ensuring no additional financial burden on the government.

Akiolu noted: “Magistrates and judges may order convicts to cover the cost of their training. This way, the government incurs no losses but gains significantly from the reformative impact of the program.”

Hon. Akiolu stressed that the bill, if passed, would enhance the country’s anti-corruption efforts by reducing corrupt tendencies and fostering a culture of accountability.

He urged his colleagues to support the bill, stating: “This bill will strengthen the fight against corruption and benefit our nation, which continues to suffer from its devastating effects.”