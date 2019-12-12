Reps summon Labour, Power ministers over planned electricity workers’ strike

The House of Representatives is set to meet with the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chris Ngige and Minister of Power Saleh Mamman.

This is in a bid to avert the planned strike by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

The House made the resolution on Wednesday, following a motion of urgent public importance raised by the House Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu.

The lawmakers expressed worry that if the strike is not averted, there will be economic consequences.

The House then resolved to call the Ministers of Power and Labor to ensure the issues with the generating companies are settled without degenerating into a nationwide strike that will cause total blackout with resultant effect on the socio-economic conditions of the people

Electricity union had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Minister of Power for a dialogue to resolve the lingering industrial crisis in the sector.

Some of the unresolved issues are illegal transfer of union properties to power investors and the alleged refusal by some distribution companies (discos) to remit deducted contributory pension of their members of staff to pension managers.