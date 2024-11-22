Thirty-four members of the House of Representatives who sponsored a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide for a six-year single term for the offices of the President, state governors, and local government chairmen have expressed optimism about its eventual success.

The bill, which also proposed zonal rotation of presidential and governorship seats and the holding of all elections on a single day, was rejected during plenary on Thursday.

However, the lead sponsor, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato North/South Federal Constituency, said in a statement that the rejection does not mark the end of the push for constitutional reforms aimed at promoting inclusivity, justice, and equity in governance.

“The decision on the floor of the House today not to allow the bill for a six-year single tenure for the presidency and governorship, for power to rotate between the North and South, and for all elections to hold on one day does not put an end to our agitation and hope to realize this objective,” Ugochinyere said.

He described the setback as temporary, assuring Nigerians that further consultations and legislative procedures would be pursued to reintroduce the bill.

“This is a temporary setback. We will review the decision and explore ways to reintroduce the bill through due legislative process. Our advocacy will continue as we strive to convince our colleagues to support these reforms,” he added.

Ugochinyere emphasized the benefits of the proposed reforms, stating that holding elections on the same day would reduce costs and election malpractices, while rotational power would ease political tensions. A six-year single term, he argued, would allow leaders to focus on governance rather than electioneering.

“If elections are held in one day, it will reduce costs and rigging. If power rotates, it will help de-escalate political tensions. A six-year single term will enable elected leaders to focus on delivering their democratic mandate. All hope is not lost; we remain committed to this advocacy,” he said.

The sponsors pledged to continue pushing for these reforms, expressing confidence that they would eventually gain the support of their colleagues.