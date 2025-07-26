A retired Superintendent of Police, Emmanuel Friday Iraborie, has decried the amount paid to him as gratuity after serving in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years.

Iraborie, who retired from the Edo State Police Command on July 1, 2024, said he received N2,870,451 as his lump sum gratuity, describing it as “highly unacceptable.”

In a video circulating online, the visibly officer detailed his financial entitlements, stating that his pension arrears amounted to N706,915.

He said, “I am SP Emmanuel Friday Iraborie, I retired July 1st 2024, my gratuity lump sum is N2.8m.

“Two million eight hundred and Seventy thousand four hundred and fifty one naira, my pension arrear is Seven hundred and six thousand, nine hundred and fifteen naira. I retired as Superintendent of Police in Edo state command July 1st 2024.

“That is unacceptable. For 35 years I served the Nigerian Police i am given a gratuity 2million 800 and 70 naira 400 hundred and fifty one kobo.”

Iraborie’s complaint adds to the growing public criticism of the treatment of retired security personnel in Nigeria, many of whom say they are underpaid and neglected after decades of service.

As of press time, the Nigeria Police Force and the Pension Commission (PenCom) had yet to respond to the claims. – Punch.