Stanbic IBTC Bank has transformed its Affluent Banking segment, rebranding it as Stanbic IBTC Private Banking to deliver unparalleled financial solutions tailored for high-net-worth individuals.

The bank hosted a distinguished media parley and prize presentation event in Lagos to announce this milestone and celebrate the inaugural Save and Enjoy Promo, honouring loyal clients with exclusive rewards that reflect the prestige of its revitalised private banking services. Attended by Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Deputy Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Bank, the event emphasised Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to redefining legacy with elegance and purpose.

The Save and Enjoy Promo draw, held under the supervision of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), sparked excitement among Stanbic IBTC Private Banking clients.

Four winners received open business class tickets to the UK, USA, or Canada, offering the freedom to travel in unmatched style. Five others were awarded a one-year Priority Pass, granting access to over 900 airport lounges worldwide.

At the same time, 32 clients received luxury vintage travel boxes, a refined symbol of the exclusivity tied to the bank’s private banking experience. Presented at the event, these rewards honour the confidence that clients place in Stanbic IBTC Private Bank to advance their financial goals.

The rebranded Private Bank offers enhanced investment returns, streamlined digital loans, exclusive benefits through the Platinum Connection Hub, and personalised support, setting a new benchmark for affluent banking in Nigeria.

Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Deputy Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Bank, shared her perspective: “Stanbic IBTC Private Bank is devoted to crafting financial solutions that empower our clients to create and preserve enduring legacies with elegance and precision.”

Layo Ilori-Olaogun, Head Private Banking, shared her vision at the parley: “Stanbic IBTC Private Bank is dedicated to empowering our clients to create lasting legacies. With dedicated relationship managers and innovative digital platforms, we deliver seamless, bespoke services that align with their ambitions.”

For the winners, the prizes represent exceptional privileges that elevate their lifestyle. One recipient, holding their business class ticket, remarked, “This reward enhances my global travels, and it is remarkable to feel so valued by Stanbic IBTC Private Bank. They truly understand our aspirations.” The launch of Stanbic IBTC Private Bank, paired with the Save and Enjoy Promo, highlights the bank’s dedication to rewarding loyalty while fostering wealth creation and preservation. Stanbic IBTC invites its affluent clients to experience this reimagined private banking journey, designed to transform aspirations into enduring legacies.

Visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com/Private or any Stanbic IBTC Bank branch to explore more.