Ghana’s Black Queens secured third place at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over South Africa at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Friday evening.

The bronze medal match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

The clash was a rematch of their earlier group-stage encounter, where defending champions South Africa had defeated Ghana 2-0. However, this time, the Black Queens avenged that loss in a tense contest that ultimately required penalties to settle.

South Africa took the lead just before halftime when Nonhlanhla Mthandi found the net in the 45th minute. Ghana responded in the second half, equalising in the 68th minute through an own goal by South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

With no further goals after regulation time, the match proceeded directly to penalties. Ghana converted four of their five spot kicks, with A. Kusi, J. Bonsu, J. Cudjoe, and N. Amoh all scoring. Only C. Boye-Hlorkah missed her attempt for the Black Queens.

On the South African side, L. Motlhalo, B. Mbane, and J. Seoposenwe were successful from the spot, but S. Holweni and H. Magaia failed to convert their efforts, handing Ghana the win.

The result echoes the 2016 WAFCON third-place match in Yaoundé, where Ghana also defeated South Africa 1-0 to claim bronze.