Wrestling legend Terry Gene Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, has died at the age of 71.

According to TMZ and other reports, medics responded to his Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday after being called for a cardiac arrest.

Hogan was then placed on a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.

Despite recent concerns over his health—including a neck procedure earlier this year, his wife Sky had previously stated his heart remained “strong”.

Hogan was a transformative figure in professional wrestling, hailed for bringing the sport into mainstream, family-friendly entertainment.

He debuted in 1977 and rose to superstardom in the 1980s with the WWF (now WWE), headlining flagship events and becoming a six-time WWF Champion.

His career also featured a famous heel turn in 1996 as “Hollywood Hogan” with the nWo storyline in WCW, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice—once in 2005 and again in 2020 as part of the NWO.

In a statement on its official X account on Thursday, WWE said it is “saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.

“One of pop culture’s most recognisable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Beyond wrestling, Hogan also appeared in films like Rocky III (as Thunderlips), No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny.