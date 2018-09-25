Rivers APC hails approval of indirect primaries

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to approve the adoption of Indirect Primaries for Rivers State.

“This decision is in line with the resolution of the expanded State Executive Committee (SEC) taken at its meeting of Thursday, September 6, 2018 as directed by the NEC of our party.

In the said meeting, the direct, indirect and consensus options were critically examined and the majority of members overwhelmingly voted to adopt the indirect mode of primaries,” Rivers APC Spokesman, Warisenibo said in a statement circulated to journalists on Tuesday.

He noted that “it is satisfying that all the reasons adduced for adopting the indirect mode of primaries were found to be convincing, well-thought out and altruistic hence the acceptance of the option for Rivers State by the NWC.”

“It is important to emphasize that the eventual approval of the indirect option does not suggest that at the end of the argument there is a victor and a vanquished. Instead, it is our great party, and not any individual, that carried the day. Only one option will always be adopted at a given time. The party would like to remind all members that whereas everyone has his or her preference or opinion on any given matter, final considerations will always be made in the interest of the greater majority of party members especially when the preservation of the common good is at stake. Such a time is now!” Finebone said.

The party called on all delegates and members to work tirelessly towards the holding of successful and hitch free primaries accordingly.