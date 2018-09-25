Saraki meets Kwara guber aspirants in Ilorin

Governorship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state have held a crucial meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Details of the meeting, which took place on Monday night, are still sketchy.

It was learnt that the national leader of the PDP enjoined the aspirants to conduct their campaigns in the builds up to the primary election in orderly manner.

The meeting, held behind closed doors at Saraki’s private residence in Ilorin, the state capital, started about 10.20pm.

It lasted till about 11.02pm with nine aspirants present.

Former Deputy Governor of the state Chief Joel Ogundeji ,the party’s state chairman, Alhaji Kola Shittu as well as Secretary, Alhaji Rasaq Lawal joined few minutes to the close of the meeting.

The aspirants who attended the meeting include Dr Ali Ahmad, Honestly Razak Atunwa, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi,Senator Mohammed Sha’aba Lafiagi, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, Hon. Ahman Pategi, Alhaji Saka Isau (SAN), Prof Sulaiman Abubakar and Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia. The only aspirant absent at the meeting was Hon. Zakari Mohammed.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, Senator Sha’aba Lafiagi said it was convened to ensure peace as a family group, adding that contestants agreed to ensure a transparent race during the primaries.

The former governor said there was no discussion on consensus but that there was no written undertaking among them since it is all within the same political family.

“The meeting was all about bringing the family together. It is only normal that at a time like this the leader of the family meets with us to keep peace and ensure that all went well.

“We agree to respect the outcome of the primaries, to ensure that we remain friends after and ensure peace. We will surely accept whoever emerges. The intention is that the contest should be free, fair as much as possible. Whoever emerges we will all line up behind him and we will remain members of the family.

“I don’t know about consensus, time will tell but for now everyone is preparing to enter the contest but I don’t rule out possibilities of consensus arrangement. Along the line we may consider that as a family. We don’t need to sign an undertaking because as I told you we are members of the same family.”