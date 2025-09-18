The Rivers State House of Assembly has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to immediately forward the list of Commissioner-nominees to it for screening and confirmation.

Also, the House, during its first plenary after the six-month emergency rule, asked the Governor to immediately begin the process of putting together an Appropriation Law for the remaining part of the year.

These were part of the resolutions of the House during Thursday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule.