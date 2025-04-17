The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas (Rtd.), has strongly denied reports circulating on social media claiming that he summoned the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, for a meeting on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Describing the claims as false and misleading, Ibas warned the public against the dangers of fake news, which he said are deliberately crafted to cause panic and destabilize the state.

The denial was contained in an official statement issued Wednesday by Sir Dede Sampson Friday, Permanent Secretary from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

“The Rivers State Government has become aware of fraudulent announcements circulating on social media, falsely attributed to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government,” the statement read.

“These malicious fabrications are designed to mislead the public, create panic, and disrupt the peace in Rivers State.”

One such fake announcement, the government said, falsely alleged that Governor Fubara and his deputy had been summoned to appear before the Sole Administrator at the Government House to give explanations over appointments and other state matters.

The state government has categorically dismissed the announcement as FAKE, stressing that it did not originate from any official source.

“The Rivers State Government categorically states that this announcement is fake and did not originate from any official source. The public is urged to disregard this and any similar misinformation, as they are the work of troublemakers seeking to destabilize the state.”

To prevent further misinformation, the government advised the public to rely only on verified communication channels, including: The official Rivers State Government website: www.riversstate.gov.ng

Authorized social media handles: Rivers State Government (Facebook) — others are under review for relaunch

Press releases from the Office of the Governor and the Office of the Secretary to the State Government

Approved traditional media outlets

For additional inquiries, the public was encouraged to contact the Office of the SSG directly via +234 913 574 8442.

The government urged citizens to verify all information before sharing and emphasized the need for unity and calm during this critical period in the state’s political climate.