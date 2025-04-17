Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has further reviewed its ex-depot (gantry) loading cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

The new price is set at N835 per litre, down from N865 per litre implemented six days ago, marking a 3.5 per cent decrease.

The company informed its customers of the price reduction via a notice on Wednesday.

This price slash marks Dangote’s third downward adjustment under six weeks.

Previously, the refinery had reduced its gantry price from N880 to N865 per litre, however, oil marketers did not pass on the savings to consumers.