The Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has replied to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) regarding the reason for relocating its Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu State.

Ibas faulted the reason cited by the NBA, describing it as misleading and uncharitable.

The Sole Administrator stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday by his media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo, and sent to newsmen.

He said while the NBA reserves the right to choose a venue for its conference, the association had yet to address the issue of the refund of the hosting rights paid by the state government for the conference.

The statement partly reads, “While we respect the NBA’s right to choose its conference venues, we find it curious that the association—despite its “principled position”— didn’t address the refund of the N300 million already paid by the Rivers State Government for the hosting rights of the 2025 conference.

“If the NBA truly stands on principle, it should demonstrate the same integrity by promptly returning these funds rather than benefiting from a state it now publicly discredits.”

It added, “The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to the Nigeria Bar Association’s announcement dated 10th April 2025, relocating its 2025 Annual General Conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

“We find the reasons cited for this decision—particularly the insinuation that the Sole Administrator’s actions have undermined democracy and the rule of law—to be misleading, uncharitable, and unbecoming of an association that prides itself on upholding justice and fairness.

“The NBA’s statement overlooks the constitutional basis for the current administration in Rivers State.

“The declaration of a state of emergency was a necessary response to a breakdown of public order and democratic processes.”

The Sole Administrator further said that Bola Tinubu, in exercising his constitutional authority, acted in the best interest of the state to restore stability.

The statement continued, “The Sole Administrator’s mandate is clear: to oversee a transitional period that ensures the return of full democratic governance in line with the Constitution.

“To suggest that this intervention ‘flouts the rule of law’ is not only incorrect but ignores the Supreme Court’s rulings that have validated key decisions made during this period.

“In the event the NBA is not aware, may we refer the association to the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in Suit No. SC/CV/1176/2024 (Rivers State House of Assembly & Others vs. Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) & Nine Others), where the apex court unequivocally ruled that any local government election conducted in violation of the Electoral Act is “unconstitutional, null, and void.”

It said contrary to the NBA’s assertions, the Sole Administrator has consistently reaffirmed his commitment to the NBA, as a body of legal minds, should know better than to reduce a complex constitutional matter to political sensationalism.

While appealing for constructive engagement, the statement said, “Rivers State is passing through a challenging but necessary phase in its democratic journey.

“Rather than contributing to unnecessary tension, we expect the NBA—as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s democracy—to engage constructively, offering solutions instead of amplifying divisive narratives.

“The Sole Administrator remains focused on his mandate to stabilize the state and facilitate a smooth return to full constitutional governance. We urge the NBA and other well-meaning Nigerians to support this process in the interest of peace and progress.”