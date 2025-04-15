Controversial singer, Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has been remanded in the Oke Kura Correctional Centre in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, over his inability to meet stringent bail conditions imposed by an Upper Area Court in the state.

This follows the singer’s appearance in court on Monday on the charges of defamation of character levelled against him by veteran Fuji musician, Okunola Saheed, aka Saheed Osupa.

The ‘zazoo-zeh’ crooner, however, received bail of N1 million and other stringent bail conditions, including providing two sureties in like sum.

According to the court’s directive, one of the sureties must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, while the other must be a property owner within a Government Reserved Area in Ilorin, supported by a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

The case was documented under First Information Report (FIR) 117(1) CPC, and filed by the State Intelligence Department of the police following a petition dated March 21, 2025, by Osupa.

The petition said Portable made a live broadcast on Instagram, where he allegedly defamed Osupa, claiming the complainant was envious of his success and attempting to destroy his reputation.

In the video, Portable was quoted as saying, “This man dey try bring down my shine! He be like person wey dey chop snail with shell—him no get sense. Osupa carry tortoise for stomach. When Apple Music and Spotify want to drop money for me, na him remove my song from the platform, make I no see money (sic).”

Osupa maintained that Portable’s remarks were not only defamatory and damaging but also intended to incite public hatred and disturb the peace.

It was submitted to the Kwara State Police Command, and its men arrested the street-pop singer who confessed to the allegations while being interrogated.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the petition accused Portable of several serious offences, including criminal defamation, threats to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, as well as the use of abusive and offensive language.

“In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.

“Acting on this warrant, operatives from the command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Sunday, 13th April 2025, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25hrs. He was immediately brought to Ilorin for further investigations.

“Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties,” the statement read.

However, the Investigating Police Officer, ASP Adeniyi James, confirmed that Portable was charged based on a directive from the police authorities.