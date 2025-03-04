Amid rising political tension and the looming threat of impeachment, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that he is ready to pay the supreme price if that is what it takes to protect the state’s democratic interests.

Speaking on Monday during the inauguration of the Rivers State Government House Staff Quarters in Port Harcourt, Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to the people, stating that his primary concern remains the welfare and progress of Rivers State.

“It has to be on record that the interest of Rivers State is my priority. If it takes paying the supreme price to ensure that, so be it. Governance must continue, and victory is assured for the state,” he declared.

Despite the unrelenting opposition against his administration, Fubara insisted that his government will not be derailed. He acknowledged that the recent Supreme Court ruling had dampened the morale of many Rivers residents but urged them to brace up for the challenges ahead.

“No matter how much our adversaries have tried to fool us, the time has come for Rivers people to take their destinies into their own hands,” he asserted.

Addressing concerns over political instability, Fubara reassured the people of Rivers State that he would lead with integrity and accountability.

“I assure you that I will lead you with honor, respect, and integrity. When I leave office, I want to be able to defend every decision I made. I will not disappoint you,” he stated.

While emphasizing that he does not support violence or lawlessness, the governor warned that his administration will not tolerate any attempts to destabilize the state.

“I am not scared of anything. The worst that will happen is for me to leave the office. Am I leaving the earth? Will that stop me from existing? No. But the right thing must be done. When the time comes to take a decision, I will lead the charge.”

Governor Fubara’s comments come as the political crisis in Rivers State deepens, with impeachment threats hanging over his administration. However, his latest remarks signal a firm resolve to fight back against what he describes as anti-democratic forces.