Rivers State Commissioner visits NLNG medical facility

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), at the weekend, received the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Rivers State, Professor Princewill Chike, who led a delegation to inspect the company’s medical facilities and to assess its readiness in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The Commissioner, who was received by NLNG’s General Manager Production, Adeleye Falade, inspected the Holding Centre at NLNG Residential Area Hospital and the Bonny Zonal Hospital Holding Centre, which was recently donated by NLNG.

Professor Chike commended NLNG for being responsive to the needs of the State in the containment efforts against COVID-19 and assured of the State Government’s continuous support for its operations.

He condemned the use of social media to create unnecessary panic on the Island and urged all those who are in the habit of posting unverified stories on social media to desist from the practice.

He remarked that health officials were in Bonny to examine and take samples from persons who were alleged to have reported symptoms consistent with a resistant strain of malaria and typhoid, adding that the results will be ready soon. He said the causes of malaria and typhoid are well known and advised anyone who feels unwell to visit the hospital for investigation and treatment.

Unveiling the plaque for the Bonny Zonal Hospital 10-Bed Holding Centre to formally declare it open for public use, he described it as a well-equipped centre that can be upgraded to a treatment centre in the future.

The Commissioner stated that the facilities were adequate for handling any Covid-19 case ahead of evacuation to a designated treatment facility.

Welcoming the delegation, Falade said the holding centres were part of the company’s response to COVID-19. He commended the State Government for supporting the actions meant to help manage the pandemic.

He added that NLNG’s contribution to the fight against the Corona Virus is in line with its vision of “…helping to build a better Nigeria”.

Other programs to boost the healthy well-being of residents of Bonny Island include the Bonny Malaria Eradication Programme, instituted in 2019 to reduce malaria-related mortality among women and children between the ages of zero to five and to make Bonny Island Nigeria’s first malaria-free zone, and the Bonny Community Health Insurance Programme, a scheme established to ease financing and access to quality health care on the Island. Some 1,393 residents have enrolled in the insurance programme.

Other members of the NLNG delegation at the visit include the manager Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr Godson Dienye; the Chief Medical Director, Dr Okuns Ohiosimuan; and Head, Government Relations, Rivers State, Michael Igoni.