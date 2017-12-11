Safaricom deploys 4G network in all Kenyan counties

Safaricom has announced that its high-speed 4G network is now available in all 47 counties with the number of customers enjoying the service now standing at one million.

The telecom provider said its multi-billion shilling investment in the high speed network since its launch in December 2014 had seen the business achieve 1,400 4G sites, covering over a third of the country’s population.

Around 224 of these sites use the enhanced 4G+ technology, allowing customers achieve speeds in excess of 150 Megabits per second on the data-enabled devices.

“The country has consistently stood out as a global innovation powerhouse and a leader in global mobile technology adoption,” said Joseph Ogutu, Safaricom’s director for strategy.

“This milestone further cements Kenya’s position and establishes a strong foundation for future innovation.”

Kenya’s telephony market evolved over the past five years, with customers making less voice calls but using more data, forcing service providers to adapt in order to secure their revenues.

Safaricom, which controls up to 71.2 per cent of Kenya’s telcoms market, has been leading the charge, having been offering the 4G service to its customers for three years now.

Competition in this space is growing, the latest being Jamii Telecom Limited’s recent launch of its 4G proposition, offering data at prices relatively cheaper than what is in the market. – Daily Nation, Kenya.