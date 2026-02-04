The United States has deployed a small team of troops to Nigeria, the first official US military presence on the ground since airstrikes targeted terrorists on Christmas Day 2025.

The deployment of Nigeria follows airstrikes ordered by President Donald Trump in December 2025 on what he described as “Islamic State targets” in the country.

Trump had also indicated that further US military action in Nigeria could follow.

Reuters reports that the US had been conducting surveillance flights over Nigeria from neighbouring Ghana since at least late November 2025, providing intelligence support ahead of the December strikes.

According to a report by Reuters on Tuesday, the deployment follows an agreement between the Federal Government and Washington to deepen cooperation against growing terrorist threats in West Africa

Head of the U.S. Africa Command, General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, said during a press briefing on Tuesday, “That has led to increased collaboration between our nations to include a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States.”

He did not disclose the size or specific role of the team but said it would support Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts.

According to Reuters, Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, also confirmed the team’s presence but declined to give further details.

Security sources cited by Reuters said the Americans are likely involved in intelligence gathering and assisting Nigerian forces in targeting groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Nigeria has faced intense pressure from Washington over its handling of terrorist attacks, particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump accused the government of failing to protect Christians in the northwest — a claim the Federal Government has rejected.

The FG has stressed that its military operations target all armed groups that attack civilians, regardless of religion.