Sanwo-Olu denies promising to clear Apapa gridlock in 60 days

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday dismissed claims that he promised during the election campaigns to decongest the road within his first 60 days in office. The governor, who refuted the claims, explained that he only promised that his government would carry out a review of previous activities on the road within 60 days.

Fielding questions from newsmen in the Presidential Villa after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari, Sanwo-Olu thanked the president for facilitating federal government’s intervention to decongest the road, adding that whereas port operators causing gridlock on the road were federal agencies, it was the people of the state who bear the brunt.

According to him, the reconstruction of Oshodi-Apapa road has commenced but acknowledged however, that it was yet to attain the level where it can be noticed adding that the evacuation of tankers causing congestion on the road has equally begun.

It had earlier been reported that Sanwo-Olu pledged to end the protracted gridlock in the Apapa area of the state within the first 60 days of his administration during an interactive session with his classmates at the Executive Master of Business Administration class, University of Lagos, 1998/2000 set.

He said not minding the politics involved, he would rid the area of all the trailers, whose operations were responsible for the intractable gridlock.

The governor also hinted of his administration’s plan to resume the reconstruction of the collapsed Lagos-Badagry Expressway in the next two weeks. For long, the road has constituted a nightmare to residents, motorists and other commuters who ply the route.

He added that officials were already working to ensure the contractor returns to site at the end of June.