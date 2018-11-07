Saraki reshuffles senate committees

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday announced minor changes in the leadership of four standing committees.

By this development, Sen. Lawal Gumau (APC-Bauchi), who was elected into the Senate in August, is now the Chairman of the Committee on Federal Character.

Gumau took over from Sen. Tijani Kaura (APC-Zamfara North), who has been moved to the Police Affairs Committee as Chairman.

Kaura replaces Sen. Abu Ibrahim (APC-Katsina South), who now heads the Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity.

Former Majority Leader, Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South) is now the Chairman of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service, formerly headed by Sen Paulker Emmanuel (PDP-Bayelsa Centra).