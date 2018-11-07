South-East governors seek probe of alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu

The South-East Governors’ Forum has called for a thorough and unbiased investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu.

The forum also rejected what it described as “hasty conclusion’’ by the investigating security agency that the attack was a case of burglary.

The Director-General of the forum, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, made the call on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the governors’ position on the issue.

Ortuanya said that the careful and methodical execution of the plot as reported pointed to something more sinister than burglary.

According to him, if the mission was mere burglary, the so-called burglars would not have prevailed on the son to take them to his father’s bedroom.

He said that the alleged attempted attack on Ekweremadu had cast a dark shadow on the security of lives and property in Nigeria.