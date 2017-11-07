Saraki tasks FG on implementation of 2018 Budget

November 7, 2017 0

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has taken the Federal Government to task over the 2018 budget; saying how the budget is implemented will be the defining moment of the Buhari Administration.

Saraki said this at the joint session of the National Assembly when President Muhammadu Buhari made the presentation of the 2018 Budget Proposal.

He noted that the country needed to increase non-oil revenue, adding that infrastructure development must be a continuous priority of the administration.

“In the implementation, we must ensure that projects are not overpriced, while people must see a future for themselves in every corner of this country, ” he said.

He counselled the FG to eliminate what he described as “unnecessary waste” in the budget implementation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Residents flee as Boko Haram attacks Adamawa

Gulak, the headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was under attack, Monday, by Boko Haram terrorists ...