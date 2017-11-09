Saraki’s aide resigns, forms political party

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has been described as a detribalised Nigerian who is very youth-friendly.

A former Senior Special Assistant to Saraki on Youths and Student Matters, Barr. lkenga Ugochinyere, disclosed this in a letter of resignation addressed to the President of the Senate.

According to the letter of resignation and appreciation obtained by our correspondent on Thursday, Ugochinyere described the time he worked with Saraki as ‘one of the most cherished moments of my public service life.

He said that his decision to resign was sequel to the recent issuance of certificate of registration by INEC to a new political party which he formed.

“I wish to tender my resignation as your Senior Special Assistant on Youth and Student Matters. This is because of the legal and Political implications of my new status as a result of which I cannot be able to discharge my functions to you.

“Your Excellency, it has been a pleasure working with a detribalized and youth friendly leader like you for over two years now.

“One of the most cherished moments of my Public Service life is working with the Office of the Senate President and you in particular.

“Your commitment to the economic transformation of our country and creation of Job for millions of Young Nigerians using legislative process is outstanding.

“You have kept all your pledges to the Nigerian people and helped rekindle the hope that a New Nigeria is possible

“Your Excellency, thank you for the opportunity to work with you as I wish you the strength to answer higher national calling in the future,” the letter read.