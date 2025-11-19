Savannah Energy PLC, a British independent energy company, has won the “Best in Promoting People Leadership Practices (Medium Category)” award at the 2025 Great Place to Work Institute’s Best Practices Awards held in Lagos.

In addition to this recognition, Savannah Energy Nigeria has also achieved a Great Place to Work® certification for 2025-6, further reinforcing its commitment to fostering an inclusive and high-performing work culture.

The Best Practices Awards in Nigeria are organised annually by the Great Place to Work Institute, the global authority on workplace culture for over 30 years. The awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate outstanding achievements in fostering trust, innovation, leadership, and employee engagement.

According to the Great Place to Work Institute, Savannah was recognised for its excellence in “nurturing individuals’ talents to foster personal growth and development that improve the organisation as a whole.”

The Great Place to Work® certification followed a rigorous evaluation of Savannah Energy, Nigeria’s workplace culture, employee experience, leadership competence and organisational values, among other metrics.

Otamere Elegon, Country Manager, Great Place to Work, Nigeria and Kenya, said:

“Savannah Energy’s Award as the “Best in Promoting People Leadership Practices (Medium Category)” and the recent certification as a Great Place to Work reflect its leadership’s commitment to nurturing a culture where people truly thrive. This milestone reaffirms the company’s belief that when employees feel valued, trusted, and inspired, extraordinary results naturally follow.”

Pade Durotoye, Managing Director, Savannah Energy, Nigeria, said:

“I want to thank the Great Place to Work Institute for this recognition. We take immense pride in the award and certification because they are about our people. This is an acknowledgement of our unrelenting focus on employee well-being, learning and development and an inclusive culture across our operations.”

Yetunde Onabule, Head of Human Resources, Savannah Energy, Nigeria, said:

“We are honoured to receive this award and the Great Place to Work® certification, and are even more excited about the responsibility it places on us to keep raising the bar for our people. ‘Supporting and Developing our Employees’ is one of the key pillars of our sustainability strategy and aligns with our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 4 (Quality Education) and 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth). We will continue to invest in leadership development, inclusion, safety, and career growth to sustain a high-performance culture where employees can do their best work.”