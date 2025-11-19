Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi has been named the 2025 African Footballer of the Year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), capping an exceptional season for both club and country.

The Paris Saint-Germain right-back claimed the award for the first time, selected by a panel of experts and leading African football journalists.

Hakimi entered the ceremony as the overwhelming favourite following a historic campaign with PSG, helping the club secure four major titles: Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League, the Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions. He also placed sixth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings.

A key figure throughout the season, Hakimi played over 3,400 minutes across all competitions, contributing 6 goals and 4 assists in Ligue 1 and 5 goals with 4 assists in the Champions League, while helping PSG keep 10 clean sheets.

His performances earned him spots in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, Ligue 1 Team of the Season, and the CAF Team of the Year.

The 27-year-old beat Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to the prestigious honour, cementing his status as one of Africa’s top football talents.