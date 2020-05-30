Security agencies arrest 251 illegal miners in Zamfara

Two hundred and fifty-one illegal miners have been arrested by security agencies in Zamfara State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagoggo, said this at a press briefing in Gusau, on Friday.

He said, “On 21st May, 2020, the Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade Nigeria Army, Gusau, Brigadier General O. M, Bello, led a team, comprising the Army, Police and DSS, to raid mining sites in Anka, Bukkuyum and Gummi local government areas.

“The raiding of Kawaye, Zugu, Dan Kamfani, Bagega, Dareta and Dakie Takwas mining sites in the above LGAs led to the arrest 250 Nigerians and one Burkinabe national.”