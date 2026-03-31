The Senate on Tuesday confirmed former Rivers East Senator, Magnus Abe, as the Executive Chairman of the board of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Also confirmed were Sunday Adebayo and Paul Yaro as non-executive commissioners of the commission.

Abe’s confirmation follows his earlier screening by the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) on March 16.

The committee, chaired by Senator Eteng Williams, considered nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu for appointment into the NUPRC board.

In line with parliamentary tradition for former lawmakers, Abe, who served two terms in the National Assembly, was asked to “take a bow and go” during the screening.