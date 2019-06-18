Senate President appoints Chief of Staff, media aide

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has approved the appointments of Babagana Muhammad Aji as his Chief of Staff.

He also appointed Mr. Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The appointments according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Administration, Dr. Betty Okoroh, are with immediate effect.

The statement read, “The appointments were made based on merit, experience, track record and competency of Aji and Adedayo.

“They are needed by the Senate President in executing his planned legislative agenda.”

Aji, who is currently an Administrative Coordinator of National Health Insurance Scheme Outreach Services, holds a Master Degree in Educational Planning and Administration, and another one in Public Administration, both from the University of Maiduguri.

He started his career with the University of Maiduguri in 1987 as Administrative Assistant and rose to become the Registrar of the University in 1997.

He later joined the services of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where he was appointed as Director in 2016.

He is a member of several professional bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Management and Registered Administrative Managers of Nigeria and attended several workshops, trainings and conferences both locally and abroad

Adedayo, on the other hand, is a holder of PhD in Political Communication from University of Ibadan, and a member of Editorial Board of Tribunenewspapers.