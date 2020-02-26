Senators ask army to establish base around Sambisa Forest

The Senate yesterday directed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai, to re-establish a military command base in Garkida and all major settlements bordering Sambisa Forest.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed ( APC Adamawa Central),who noted that insurgents had attacked the areas and caused devastation.

She said insurgents that attacked Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State stormed the area with seven gun-trucks and motorcycles on February 21, 2020.

According to her, three soldiers were killed in the dastardly attacks, while property worth millions of naira were burnt or destroyed including: public hospital, school, telecommunication facilities, Police stations and so on.

She said the Garkida attack was planned by insurgents “to have a religious connotation considering that churches and residences of some prominent indigenes were burnt, an act aimed at destroying the foundation of peaceful co-existence among Garkida community and Adamawa state as a whole.

“As a result of this, the urgent need to take more drastic actions in the face of such affront on the national security architecture, the region and indeed the entire nation is long overdue.”

The Senate urged the North East Development Commission to rehabilitate public and religious institutions destroyed during the recent attacks by Boko Haram terrorists on communities in the state.