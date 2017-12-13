Senators’ Forum: Northerners not poor, not afraid of restructuring – Masari

The Governor of Katsina, Malam Aminu Bello Masari, has said that northern Nigeria is not poor and is not afraid of restructuring.

Masari, who addressed the retreat of Northern Senators’ Forum in Kastinsa on Tuesday advised the north not to be afraid of restructuring.

He advised the senators against opposing restructuring.

“We have resources. We are not poor,” the one time Speaker of the House of Representatives said.

“We should not be afraid of restructuring.’’

He advised that the north should not be derided and “we should not be afraid’’.

The north, he said, had enough resources.

He identified quality leadership as the only problem facing the north.

