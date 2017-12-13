2019: Ekweremadu, Nwodo, Southern governors, others to address Igbos Thursday

Worried over the state of affairs in the country, Igbo leaders led by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, will address the Igbo Nation in Lagos, Thursday.

￼Holding at the practice pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Igbo leaders also expected to address the gathering include Governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the South-East Caucus of the National Assembly.

Secretary, National Transition Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Eric Ebe, said all Igbo town unions, interest groups and stakeholders will also attend.

Second Republic politician and a member of the Ime-Obi (inner caucus) of Ohanaeze, Chief Guy Ikokwu, told Vanguard, yesterday, that event is to sensitise the Igbo about the state of affairs in the country and what is expected of them.

His words: ”The gathering is to sensitise Ndigbo, particularly those in Lagos about the present situation of Nigeria’s polity, which requires restructuring so that there will be true federalism and fiscal control.

”Igbo in Lagos should be vigorous in the pursuit of their destiny with discipline and integrity so that other ethnic groups will regard us in very favourable light so that we will have good relations with our hosts wherever we are. That is the message that the President-General (Nwodo), governors and National Assembly members will render to the Igbo.

That is why Igbo believe they are not ready to challenge anybody for the presidency now or in 2019. The Igbo priority is restructuring so that each zone can take care of itself and prioritise what it needs-education, infratructure, agriculture, healthcare, etc.

The Igbo believe that if things are done right in Nigeria there is no reason our growth and development will be stunted.” – Vanguard.