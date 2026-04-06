The Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to retract a controversial remark and issue a public apology, warning of a possible boycott of his media engagements.

The demand follows Wike’s comment during a media parley on April 3, where he reacted to remarks by journalist Seun Okinbaloye on the programme Politics Today.

Okinbaloye had stressed the importance of political competition ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that the absence of viable opposition could harm Nigeria’s democracy.

Responding, Wike said he was shocked by the comments, adding that if there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him.

In a statement, IBAN described the remark as inappropriate and capable of being interpreted as intimidation against media professionals.

The association noted that although the minister later clarified that he did not intend physical harm, such statements from public officials could normalise hostility toward journalists.

The group urged Wike to apologise to Okinbaloye and the media community and reaffirm his commitment to press freedom.

It warned that failure to do so could lead to a coordinated boycott of his press briefings and media engagements by independent broadcasters nationwide, stressing that violent rhetoric must not be tolerated.

The statement was signed by Dr Ahmed Tijani Ramalan, IBAN chairman and Fidelis Duker, acting general secretary.