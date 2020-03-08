South African economic council consults Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala

Nigeria’s former Finance Minister Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala met on Friday with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the country’s Economic Advisory Council to discuss “growth for the South African economy”.

South Africa is currently experiencing an economic downturn, having entered its second recession in two years, with multiple sectors of the country’s economy adversely affected by power cuts.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala met with President Ramaphosa and members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Pretoria as an adviser discussing sources of growth for the South African economy and other “win-win economic interactions with the continent.”